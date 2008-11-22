Saturday, November 22, 2008
VNC in Cobalt!
Rajeev Lochan has just been successful in getting VNC to work within a shared Cobalt space! VNC is a graphical desktop sharing system which uses the RFB protocol to remotely control another computer. This is a big breakthrough for our open project. It means that a Cobalt-based VNC client can connect to a VNC server on any other operating system. Cobalt users will soon be able to view and interact with remote applications (including full featured web browsers) or even collaboratively access remote desktops within the Cobalt application. Because the VNC protocol can use a lot of bandwidth, we still have some optimization to deal with - but this progress is great to see. Thank you Rajeev!
Posted by Julian Lombardi at 8:16 AM
2 comments:
It is my pleasure working for such a noble cause.
Rajeev Lochan
This is fantastic. I'm looking forward to seeing it in action.
Post a Comment