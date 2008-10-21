Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Immersive Workspaces
Linden Lab has announced that its now going to be moving into the enterprise 3D collaboration space. It recently announced a new product called "Immersive Workspaces" which is basically an area in Second Life set aside for corporate meetings. That more secure area represents "a completely exclusive and secure experience, with no connectivity to the Second Life mainland." Their intent is to develop a complete collaboration experience for the enterprise. I guess that is Linden Lab's attempt to try and ensure that business meetings are not disrupted by griefers or by unwelcome barrages of flying penises. Looks like the enterprise virtual worlds space is getting a bit more crowded. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
Hello, I am spanish teacher, and I stay interesting in Open Croquet.
And my question is, is the open croquet in the web? can I us this, similar to second life?
I try download the software, but this software don't load in my computer.
Sorry, my english isn't very good.
Thank you.
