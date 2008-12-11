Thursday, December 11, 2008
Collaborative CAD in Cobalt!
Thanks again to the work of Aik-Siong Koh and his team, Cobalt now makes it possible for users to work in a deeply collaborative CAD environment. This video shows how two Cobalt users on separate computers can work with relatively sophisticated CAD capabilities over a LAN. This newly-implemented collaborative CAD capability in Cobalt opens up a wide range of possibilities for engineers and others at a distance to develop sophisticated simulations and architectures in Cobalt worlds. The ability to develop animated content within a full-featured virtual world CAD environment sets Cobalt apart from other virtual world technologies in a very significant way.
Posted by Julian Lombardi at 6:50 AM
Cobalt seems to be getting a more and more impressive feature list lately. Congratulations to the community! I've had a keen eye on this development for a while, and things seem to be accelerating.
