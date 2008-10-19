Sunday, October 19, 2008
Another KMZ Import
Another test of the new KMZ importer from Aik-Siong Koh. Note that the textures are mapping nicely onto the relatively complex model! Soon we will be able to import lots of content from Google's 3D Warehouse into Cobalt. That will be nice...
Posted by Julian Lombardi at 7:23 PM
2 comments:
Cool! Skeletal?
Mesh only.
