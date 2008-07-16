Wednesday, July 16, 2008
Strangely Attractive
Matthew Chadwick has been exploring the creation of GPU-computed chaotic attractors of dynamical systems using the Croquet SDK. The code he is using is based on David Faught's procedural textures code. In this implementation, the cube to the left defines a parameter space for controlling the system. Matthew says that the same code he is developing could also be used for other things like in-world physics simulations. Matthew will make all of this available for public release once the code is ready.
Here he is again in the very last group shot on the bottom left corner shaking his curly hair.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2diWPmU7i_M
