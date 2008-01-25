Friday, January 25, 2008
Wii-mote Possibilities
Here is a clever video from Johnny Lee at Carnegie Mellon University showing how you can use a Nintendo Wii-mote and home-made infrared LED light pens to create a low cost multi-touch interactive whiteboard system.
