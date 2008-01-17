Thursday, January 17, 2008
Why Second Life Won't Get a Third
Max Borders opines on what he views as the key differences between Second Life and Croquet. Another piece comparing the two technologies can be found here.
Posted by Julian Lombardi at 8:24 PM
4 comments:
See also http://thisvirtuallife.blogspot.com/2006/10/future-of-internet-is-not-secondlife.html
Another opinion: http://www.darcynorman.net/2007/01/25/secondlife-concerns/
For more comparisons, check out my previous post at http://jlombardi.blogspot.com/2007/11/how-croquet-is-different.html
http://foo.secondlifeherald.com/slh/2008/01/secret-linden-t.html says it all.
Post a Comment