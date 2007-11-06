Tuesday, November 06, 2007
Building a Lesson in EduSim
Here is another video tutorial developed by Rich White at the Greenbush EduSim project showing how to bring resources into an EduSim/Croquet world and how apply textures to those resources.
Hi Julian
interesting demo
couple of questions
you seemed to be using a mac - drag and drop of resources is similarly enabled in windows?
what do you imagine a lesson with this would actually do?
apart from the fact it looks impressive, what are we learning, apart from manipulating a nice 3d interface?
