Tuesday, November 06, 2007

Building a Lesson in EduSim



Here is another video tutorial developed by Rich White at the Greenbush EduSim project showing how to bring resources into an EduSim/Croquet world and how apply textures to those resources.
rob said...

Hi Julian

interesting demo

couple of questions

you seemed to be using a mac - drag and drop of resources is similarly enabled in windows?

what do you imagine a lesson with this would actually do?

apart from the fact it looks impressive, what are we learning, apart from manipulating a nice 3d interface?

Friday, February 22, 2008 3:05:00 PM

