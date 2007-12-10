Monday, December 10, 2007
Duke Receives Mellon Award
Today, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded Duke University a $100,000 prize for leadership and development work to advance Croquet in the open source. The prize was one of ten presented as part of the second annual Mellon Awards for Technology Collaboration (MATC) which are given each year to not‐for‐profit organizations for leadership in the collaborative development of open source software tools with application to scholarship in the arts and humanities.
The award was presented at the Fall Task Force meeting of the Coalition for Networked Information in Washington D.C. by Sir Timothy Berners‐Lee, Director of the World Wide Web Consortium and the inventor of the World Wide Web. Duke’s MATC award was one of three that received the top prize of $100,000. The other award winners received prizes of $50,000 each. Award recipients were selected by the MATC Award Committee, which included Berners‐Lee, Mitchell Baker (CEO, Mozilla Corporation), John Seely Brown (former Chief Scientist, Xerox Corp.), Vinton G. Cerf (Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google, Inc.), John Gage (Chief Researcher and Director of the Science Office, Sun Microsystems, Inc.), and Tim O’Reilly (Founder and CEO, O’Reilly Media).
Wow! That is big news. Congratulations! Best wishes on your future endeavors. Lua ahead.
Darius
Congratulations! A well deserved award!
Congratulations! This is very good news.
DirkK
Wonderful Julian ! ... this thing is really picking up steam !
This is great news; Squeak and Croquet have much to offer. I look forward to reasonable human-looking avatars in the near future :-)
http://chronicle.com/wiredcampus/article/2610/universities-clean-up-at-technology-collaboration-awards
Kudos to Julian Lombardi and Mark P. McCahill and the rest of the team at Duke university. They just received the 2007 MATC (Mellon Awards for Technology Collaboration) for leadership and development work on the OpenCroquet project. Julian and Mark were both among the original architects behind Open Croquet and they are currently dedicated to push the Croquet platform further into the open source community. Congratulations!
